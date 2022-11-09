'Sorry Delhi-NCR': Zomato's 'apology' to customers for serving 'smoked chicken'

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi continues to remain in the ‘very poor’ category. Winter fog, when combined with smoke and dust, creates a smog cloud, reducing visibility and increasing health risks. During this time, memes ridiculing pollution have flooded social media as the air quality in Delhi and the surrounding areas gets worse. While angry locals vent their angst on social media, businesses are using the platform to showcase their talent by creating memes and one-liners with clever punchlines. The most recent one comes from the food delivery platform Zomato, which published a humorous meme.

The food delivery company, Zomato, took to Twitter on November 7, to share a tweet taking a jab at the air pollution in Delhi. Zomato apologised to Delhi-NCR residents for the smokey flavour that would come from their order of “chicken" because of the air pollution. The tweet read, “Sorry Delhi-NCR, our chat support can’t help if your chicken gets delivered as smoked chicken".

Take a look at the tweet below:

The tweet has garnered over 13,000 likes along with several retweets. Along with that, several users have replied to post, sharing what they think about it. One of the users wrote, “I’m ok, just shouldn’t taste like burnt parali". Another one joked saying, “Send a raw chicken it will be grilled on the way to delivery". “I really tried laughing at this but the smoke is choking my throat. Anyways no pizza variety for Delhi, everybody gets Smoked & silenced chicken cooked near silencer smoke," wrote a fourth user.

Delhi’s air quality declined on Tuesday after marginally improving the day prior. According to AQI, Delhi’s air quality was still under the ‘very poor’ category. On Wednesday, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) for the capital was 339, while AQIs in the nearby cities of Noida and Gurugram rose to 371 and 338, respectively, reflecting deteriorating air quality. Due to unfavourable climatic circumstances, the city’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) deteriorated from 354 on Monday to 372 on Tuesday evening, and it is forecast that it will continue to worsen over the next two days.

