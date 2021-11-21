‘Sorry for Your Loss’: Woman Sends Hilarious Resignation Letter to Boss

Dragging yourself every day to a job that you hate is something that most of us have gone through at one point in our lives or are still suffering through it. Firstly, condolences to the second kind of people. For the first kind, we bring you a creative and hilarious way if you’re standing on the brink of quitting your job. A Reddit user named Amber was also going through the same thing. She was an electrician working for a boss who, according to her, treated her badly. So, one fine day, Amber finally stepped up and decided to quit as she got a better offer. However, rather than writing a normal quitting story, she took it up a notch.

She shared the picture of a bereavement card, beautifully decorated in shades of gold and white. The face of the card read, “I am sorry for your loss." Inside the card, Amber wrote, “It is me. I leave in two weeks," announcing her two-week notice in the most hilarious way possible.

Advertisement

Amber, sharing the image, in the caption, wrote, “You ever worked for a company that just treated you badly? I received a job offer today for a dollar more than I asked for. I get my own van. I cannot wait to give this to my boss tomorrow."

Turns out, she finally quit, and to her surprise, the boss didn’t tell her to quit immediately. In an update to the shared image, Amber shared her quitting experience and said that her boss wanted her to work for two more weeks and didn’t tell her to quit immediately, and didn’t ask the reason.

Netizens praised Amber for her unique way of quitting. Following suit, many users got inspired to quit their jobs in a similar way. Many felt the induction of motivation to quit the job they loathe and start afresh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.