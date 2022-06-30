'Sorry Kat': Indian Woman and Irish Friend Adorably Fail to Do 'Chikni Chameli' Steps

Whether it is desi thumkas or a peppy Hindi item numbers, Bollywood music compels all to shake a leg. The reason we are saying this is because recently, an Irish woman couldn’t stop herself from grooving to Katrina Kaif’s much-loved song Chikni Chameli from 2011 film Agneepath. Sahira Taneja, who is an Indian content creator and lives in Belgium, recently shared a video of herself and her Irish friend grooving to the popular track. The video, which is making rounds on the internet, has been shot on the streets of Belgium wherein the duo can be seen copying Katrina’s iconic hook step.

In the video, the Irish woman and Sahira can be seen trying their level best to copy the steps perfectly, but they adorably fail to do so. In the text mentioned in the video, the content creator even hilariously apologises to Katrina, as they both couldn’t nail the steps like the actress. However, the video is fun to watch. The video opens with the text - “Trying Chikni Chameli moves with my Irish friend.” It ends with the quote that read: “Okay time to go home, Sorry Kat we tried.” While posting the now-viral video, Sahira wrote in the caption, “We failed but had so much fun.”

Later in the comments section, Sahira jokingly added, “Let us know which song we can try next and we promise to suck at it.” The video has become quite a hit among the netizens. Many users acknowledged the duo's confidence. One user wrote, “My introverted shy self could never, how did ya both not get embarrassed.” Another wrote, “Yall are so brave. I'd be too embarrassed to try this in public in Belgium. But I like how you live your life in colour and don't care about other people's opinions. Wanna get like you.”

Earlier, a video of dancers in Norway went viral crazy viral wherein they performed Bollywood songs at a wedding. They even danced to the song Kala Chashma and set the internet ablaze.

