Soul for Sale: 21-year-old Dutch Student Lists His Soul as NFT

Ever since when we have been introduced to the concept of Non-fungible tokens (NFTs), everything seems worth selling. Although not everyone has been able to grasp the idea, those who have, are taking it to a whole new level. Apart from memes, Tweets and video clips that we have witnessed being sold as NFTs, a 21-year-old art student has now listed his soul on NFT marketplace OpenSea.

A student of the Hague art academy in the Netherlands, Stijn van Schaik is planning to sell his soul as digital art. “Hello person, you are currently looking at a soul," Stijn writes in the listing. He further describes in the listing description that “For now it is mine" but once it goes on the blockchain as an NFT, “who knows what will happen."

To target a wider set of buyers for his soul, Stijn has also created a website of his own. On the website, Stijn claims that he is crypto enthusiast and is “actively" looking for ways to make profit from the virtual currency and to also “give back to the technology."

Stijn also writes that by listing his soul, he wants to grab attention and spread the idea of NFTs to people who are oblivious of it.

While it may seem like a publicity stunt to many, for Stijn, it is something significant. The student shares on his site that he roped in a creative writer to write the “agreement regarding the sale of my soul."

Moreover, Stijn has also uploaded the document on the site where he has defined ‘soul’ and has listed down certain terms and conditions related to the sale. Besides, Stijn has detailed the ownership and use of his soul once someone buys it.

In the agreement, Stijn has permitted the owner of the soul to claim, keep, store, offer or transfer the whole soul or any part of it in any manner.

