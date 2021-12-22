Sourav Ganguly's Quote on 'Wife and Girlfriend' Slammed on Twitter as Sexist

Cricket is called the gentleman’s game - but if you’ve seen more than a single cricket match, you’d know its far removed from perhaps the definition of what a gentleman should be like. A quote from current The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s current President, Sourav Ganguly, probably enhances how far removed from a ‘gentleman’ cricket really is. On Sunday, a quote by ‘Dada’ went viral - primarily for being sexist. The quote stemmed from an event he attended on Saturday - BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, on Saturday, where he reportedly said that he “likes Virat Kohli’s attitude but he fights a lot". Kohli was sacked from the position, earlier this month, and the day after that Ganguly claimed that BCCI had asked Kohli to not quit the T20I captaincy in September and the selectors had to drop him from the 50-overs captaincy as they wanted a single captain for white-ball formats. While Kohli had, however, contradicted Ganguly’s statement during his explosive press conference on Wednesday ahead of departure for the South Africa Test series.

Ganguly spoke on Kohli’s attitude on Saturday. At an event in Gurgaon, he was asked which player’s attitude he likes best. Answering the question, he replied, “I like Virat Kohli’s attitude but he fights a lot."

But that’s not the quote that stood out - Ganguly was also asked how he deals with all the stress in life. Ganguly came up with: “There is no stress in life. Only wife and girlfriend give stress." The quote then went viral, with many slamming the sexist nature of the ‘joke’ on Twitter.

Sourav Ganguly is a role model for many - both for his cricketing abilities as well as his overall persona, but passing off a sexist comment as a ‘joke’ in 2021 perhaps is an example of how we should hold our idols accountable for their actions. Ganguly himself is married to Dona Ganguly, an Indian Odissi dancer, who is very independent and established in her own field. Making comments about how women ‘stress’ men out to joke about cricket controversies does not pass the vibe check.

