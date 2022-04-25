South African Woman Swims 295 Feet Under Ice, Creates Guinness World Record

A South African woman named Amber Fillary has bagged the Guinness World Record for the second time by swimming a distance of 295 feet and three inches under the ice. While speaking to Daily Maverick, the woman said, “I am adapted to the cold, so I don’t even get brain freeze anymore. As soon as I get in and start swimming, all my anxiety disappears. Then I am somewhere in my head counting strokes. It was a great swim. I had a lot of air left and I could have done more!." She completed this stunt in Kongsberg and did not use any fins or a diving suit. Taking to her Instagram handle, the woman shared images of swimming in the ice. In the caption, she wrote, “Record day tomorrow !!! Wish me luck. And please if you able make a contribution to my crowdfunding I would really really appreciate it. Thank you everyone that has contributed."

Her unthinkable skills have left the netizens stunned. Since uploaded, the image has gathered several comments. One person wrote, “You will rock Lady, no doubts! You have been training like mad so you are ready. Breath, focus and go. Merde merde merde (good luck in French)." Another person wrote, “Holding everything for you tomorrow."

Amber has been training since several months with coaches in South Africa. She has learnt free-diving techniques and breath-holding before attempting this stunt. She has even worked upon acclimatising to the cold.

