South Korean Man's Paper Plane Takes Incredible 252-ft Flight, Sets New World Record

You will hardly come across someone who didn’t come with paper planes. Children, even today, flow paper planes to amuse themselves, and often compete with each other. Everyone aimed to make sure that their paper planes soar new heights. Well, there are people who took it way to seriously and have made it literally come true. A group of youngsters broke the record for the farthest flight of a paper aircraft. The news was shared by Guinness World Records, as they shared the record-breaking video on their official Instagram account.

The incredible record for the farthest flight of a paper aircraft was broken in South Korea. Three people teamed up – Kim Kyu Tae (South Korea), with the support of Shin Moo Joon (South Korea) and Chee Yie Jian/Julian, (Malaysia). Together, the trio achieved the jaw-dropping distance of 77.134 m (252 ft 7 in) in Daegu, Gyeongsangbuk-do, South Korea on April 16, 2022.

Each of the three had their own area to work; Shin, who is a paper aircraft veteran, formed the trio and folded the powerful plane, Kim was the one who threw the planes, and Chee was the designer.

A total of eight throws were measured, of which 77.134 m was the farthest and 71.813 m was the shortest. Even with their shortest throw, the team would have broken the previous record of 69.14 m (226 ft 10 in) achieved by USA’s Joe Ayoob and paper airplane designer John M. Collins on 26 February 2012.

Despite the paper airplane design being the key to breaking this record, Chee wasn’t present there to witness the record-breaking plane soar. In fact, he had never met Shin or Kim in person. They only interacted through social media platforms.

Chee told The Guinness Book of World Records officials, “I felt confident that Shin and Kim can easily break the record."

