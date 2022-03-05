'South Park' Latest Episode Mocks Russian President Vladimir Putin Amid War in Ukraine

Comedy Central’s animated series South Park is known for its brutal honesty. From mocking big tech personalities like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, to anti-vaxxers, the creators of the adult animated series, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, don't shy away from calling a spade a spade. So it should come as no surprise that in its recent episode, South Park, which is in its 25th season, mocked Russian President Vladimir Putin and his idea of masculinity. As Russia invaded Ukraine in February, millions of Ukrainians have found themselves displaced. The ongoing war in the East European country has been condemned by the international community and many artists. South Park registered its protest against the Russian President and his invasion of Ukraine through its unfiltered humour.

The episode titled Back To The Cold War, which aired on Wednesday, mocked Putin for getting older and being more aggressive because his male genital organ “does not work the way it used to.” The plot of the episode shows how one of its main characters, Butters, is participating in an equestrian competition against a Russian student. As Butters participates in the game the episode shows how the parents perceive the implications of who wins. It should be noted that major sporting organisations including the Olympics, FIFA, and UEFA have banned Russian players from participating in their events.

Advertisement

South Park Elementary school counselor, Mr Mackey, delves into the 80s nostalgia and recalls the terrifying nuclear-bomb drills out of the 1960s in a class with the young students. Mackey also references famous ‘80s hits such as Peter Gabriel’s Games Without Frontiers, and war films including Rambo, Red Dawn and War Games.

The episode took a dig at Putin by imagining a World War III scenario where Mackey activates a DEFCON 3 alarm to warn against Russian nuclear threats. But he does it through the outdated DOS (Disk Operated System), a simple and minimal memory processing system, another reminder of how some systems and even people are still stuck in the past.

Advertisement

Netizens have been sharing their reaction to the latest South Park episode on Twitter.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Russian shelling in Ukraine caused a dangerous fire that burned for several hours at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the largest of its kind in Europe. Although the nuclear plant was secured hours later, the Russian shelling was an unprecedented attack by a country on a nuclear plant of another country.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.