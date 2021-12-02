Taking the metaphor of stars as diamonds quite literally, The Space Collective, a space memorabilia dealer, has announced its latest offering “Space Diamonds." Under this project, the diamonds will be carried outside of the orbital complex for at least six months by a spacecraft. After their successful orbit, the diamonds will be retrieved and packed on board the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft for their return to Earth. The Space Collective said that these diamonds which will come back to earth after orbiting the planet will have an increased value. In a press release, the organisation mentioned that although diamond grading does not usually consider the distances travelled, the owners of the flown Space Diamonds can boast that their prized possession has logged approximately 1,905 km orbiting the planet some 6,000 times. The Space Collective also mentioned that each diamond is laser engraved for authentication purposes.

Promoting its upcoming mission, Richard Garner, proprietor of The Space Collective said, “Give the gift of the stars with a genuine Space Diamond that is scheduled to be launched into space up to the International Space Station in October 2022!" The Space Diamonds will be part of The Space Collective’s sixth payload which will launch to the space station in partnership with Aegis Aerospace. The space and technology company that operates the MISSE (Materials International Space Station Experiment) platform was originally a NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) payload that was deployed from the space shuttle. Now MISSE has been commercialised to make it as easy as possible for Aegis’ customers to showcase and work on new technologies.

Interested buyers of The Space Diamonds can visit The Space Collective website where it has for sale a selection of diamonds to choose from. The price range for these diamonds start from $2,500 (Rs 1,87,320) for a 0.3 carat excellent cut stone to $45,000 (Rs 33,71,764) for a full 2 carats. The price of the diamond is inclusive of spaceflight charges. The orders of Space Diamonds can be placed till April 1, 2022. Owners of the diamonds will also receive flight documentation and mission photographs.

