Space Engineer Makes Wireless Rotary Phone, Takes Us Back to the '90s

With technological advancements, we are seeing the emergence of newer and better gadgets, but we can’t forget the good, old vintage cars, phones and radio sets, can we? Speaking of which, when we see landlines and wired phones today, it brings back memories of the past, right?

To give such people a hit of nostalgia, a company has designed what’s referred to as Rotary Un-Smartphone. You can only receive and make calls from this phone. It is as if the antique rotary phone has gone wireless and can be carried anywhere.

This unique Rotary Un smartphone has been designed by Space Engineer and Inventor Justin Haupt. Most children of the 90s have seen phones with plastic dials at home, and this phone uses the same dialling system. Rotary Un-Smartphone has all the features of a basic phone.

Advertisement

It is small in appearance and gives a cool, retro look. Justin Haupt, while talking about this phone, said that this phone has a completely different smartphone concept from the touchscreen. He explained this to be the second version of the rotary mobile phone.

The phone is very beautiful to look at and seeing it brings back the memories of old times when we used to have just wired phones to dial up people. This phone has a mechanical power switch and an OLED on the front, while the back side has e-paper.

There is a rotational plastic dial system. Users can also create their contact lists, but the rotary dial is the iconic feature to notice. You can use the Quick Dial feature as per your need. Currently, the phones are sold as kits and are not being offered as ready-to-use devices. The kit is priced at Rs 30,000.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.