Space is Wild: Breathtaking Sunrise Images of 2022 from ISS Go Viral

The International Space Station is known to awe us almost every week with breathtaking photos from outer space. As the world entered the year 2022, ISS decided the mark the event with rays of hope and light. On January 1, ISS took to Twitter to share a visual treat of sunrises witnessed from the space station. Captioning the post, ISS wrote, “Happy New Year! The station crew sees 16 sunrises a day, and they officially started 2022 at 12am GMT." The mesmerising photos soon made everyone fall in love with them and went viral. Users flocked the comments, appreciating the beauty of the images.

Take a look at some of the best reactions to the photos:

Recently, we got to witness more such visuals after Japanese tycoon Yusaku Maezawa, who took off for a 12-day trip to the ISS, shared a very interesting time-lapse clip from the space. The billionaire apparel entrepreneur flew to space last month with his production assistant Yozo Hirano and Roscosmos’ cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin aboard the Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft, reports said.

The spacecraft was to undertake 4 orbits and autonomous docking with the Poisk research module before arriving at the space station. Maezawa kept up a constant flow of tweets from the moment he was to jet off to space to sharing how he had been feeling aboard the ISS. And now, the tycoon also recently shared a mesmerizing time lapse clip from space where he showed how the space station completes ‘an entire orbit around Earth’.

