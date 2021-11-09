SpaceX Astronauts Travel Over Spectacular Auroras Caused by Solar Burps

Astronauts returning home from the International Space Station received a farewell treat of the most strong and spectacular aurora display during the entire mission. Thanks to the massive solar burps reaching our planet’s magnetic shield over the weekend, SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts Thomas Pesquet, Megan McArthur, Shane Kimbrough and Akhikiko Hoshide flew over green dancing pulses of northern lights in the Crew Dragon Capsule, as per a Space. com report. The spacecraft splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday, November 8. Sharing a picture of the mesmerising view, Pesquet tweeted, “Amazing spikes higher than our orbit, and we flew right above the centre of the ring, rapid waves and pulses all over. Pesquet’s wonder displayed that the aurora must have been really special as it is quite normal for the astronauts floating 408 kilometres above Earth to see auroras regularly.

The stunning view of the Aurora was caused by the intense coronal mass ejections, massive eruptions of plasma and magnetic field. The solar activity has increased as the current solar cycle is approaching its peak in 2025. Our sun’s magnetic field undergoes an 11-year-cycle of solar activity in which the sunspots, the sun’s magnetic field loops and solar flares go from most active to quiet and then again most active. During each cycle, the Sun’s magnetic field flips and its north pole becomes the south pole.

When solar flares and mass ejections hit the earth’s magnetic shield, they can cause huge geomagnetic storms that can knock out power grids and affect electronic equipment on earth. The beautiful side effect of these events is also the auroras visible in the polar skies or from the international space station.

Returning astronauts, NASA astronauts McArthur and Kimbrough, JAXA’s Hoshide, and Pesquet from ESA, completed their 199 days in space on the mission that launched on April 23 this year fromKennedy Space Center in Florida. During their stay in orbit, the astronauts worked on hundreds of research experiments, upgraded the space station by conducting spacewalks during which they installed new solar arrays. Currently, three astronauts, Mark Vande Hei from NASA and cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov from Roscosmos, re still on the space station.

