Spaghetti Frozen Mid-air at -34 Degrees Celsius Spotted From US Observatory

We are witnessing a very chilly winter with drastic subzero temperatures, and snowstorms in some parts of the world. Dealing with the cold is a perpetual battle that never ceases and many of us find even the basic activities to be a herculean task. The list of difficulties faced in the cold season goes on but what if there is a new addition to it! What if the food that you are trying to eat gets frozen even before you can put it in your mouth! You can probably not imagine weather that cold but this is exactly how it is in the mountains of New Hampshire, US. Recently, the temperature atop Mount Washington touched -34 degrees Celsius which caused a dish of spaghetti to freeze mid-air. The spaghetti was part of the breakfast that an observer at Mount Washington Observatory was trying to have. However, the pasta froze midair while he was trying to eat it. The Observatory took to social media to post a picture of the frozen spaghetti and fork suspended in the air between the noodles.

"One of our Observers found an area out of the 65+ mph winds this morning and was going to have some leftover spaghetti for breakfast at sunrise but the -30F (-34C) temperatures prevented them from even taking a bite," Mount Washington Observatory wrote.

Advertisement

With 1788 likes and over 540 retweets, the post went instantly viral with people amazed by the strange occurrence. One user commented, “I honestly don’t mind cold pasta… but this is a whole new level of cold.”

A second user wrote, ‘Wow that is insane!!!’ while another comment read, “I don't know why but this photo is so cool (no pun intended lol)."

In December 2020, a picture of a noodle and egg frozen in midair had gone viral. The pic was from Siberia where temperatures had dropped to -45 degrees Celsius.

What do you think of this?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.