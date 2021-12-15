Spanish Football Club Fans Toss Toys for Underprivileged Kids in Heartwarming Gesture

This was a football match with a difference. The Spanish La Liga game saw home team Real Betis trounce Real Sociedad 4-0 at the Benito Villamarín Stadium. But the match also had another highlight as the home crowd participated in an annual toy drive as well. As the two teams left the field at halftime, the fans took their cue, throwing thousands of toys and stuffed animals onto the pitch as part of a charitable effort to help underprivileged children and families ahead of Christmas.

This goodwill gesture is an annual tradition and for the yearly toy drive, the La Liga side had asked the fans to bring soft toys which would then be thrown from the stands towards the pitch. Several other teams have similar drives, but this one is really a sight to behold as fans at the stadium shared a number of videos on Twitter.

Thousands upon thousands of toys rained upon the field. The entire process also shows great teamwork as toys from the upper level are tossed down to the lower ones before they eventually make it to the field. Once they reach the field, volunteers collect them in blankets and massive bags.

Watch it here:

Real Betis had brought in quite a haul after the toy-toss finally concluded. They made the scene even sweeter by sharing a photo of the toys collected during the drive. The management thanked all its supporters and volunteers for their contributions and tweeted, “A great win yesterday, but the most important picture is this one. The fans brought thousands of toys for children in need so everyone gets a present in these special weeks. Thank you, Béticos! And special thanks to our volunteers! You are the best!"

See it here:

Real Betis will head into the holiday season in third place in the La Liga points table. They face Talavera in the Copa del Rey clash on Thursday, before returning to Spain’s top flight to collide against Athletic Club on Sunday.

