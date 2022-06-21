Specially-Abled Young Man Singing Song From Kamal Haasan's Vikram is Internet's Favourite

When nature takes something from someone, it also offers them something to make up for the loss. We have often heard or seen its examples in moving trains or maybe on the streets. Some specially-abled people sing or dance so well that you can’t take your eyes off them.

Something similar was shared by the Kamal Haasan team on Twitter. In the video, a boy was seen singing one of the songs of Kamal Haasan’s latest release Vikram. The video will not only surprise you but will also force you to praise the man.

The caption of the video said, “Pathala Pathala song #vikram composed and sung by a specially-abled person!" The video has got more than 35,000 views and 4,000 likes. Users can’t stop themselves from praising this talented man. One said, “You are talented bro. RKFI should arrange an appointment for this bro to meet Kamal sir. Because Kamal likes to encourage real talents."

Another wrote, “@ikamalhaasan @anirudhofficial @thisisysr Hope u seen this video, already @immancomposer allowed him, if anyone provides one more chance will help him."

One more said, “Wow Fantastic talent. Recreation is equal to the original."

In the video, a young man is playing a plastic bucket like a drum and singing to the music. Although he is blind, he has an incredible talent. He appears to be a drummer because of the way his hands drop on the bucket. Apart from the music, if we talk about his voice it’s mesmerising.

