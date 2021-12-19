SpiceJet Air Hostess Grooves to 'Mera Yaar' on Empty Flight, Watch Viral Insta Reel

SpiceJet air hostess Uma Meenakshi is synonymous with trending reels. Her previous dances to Chaka Chak and Manike Mage Hithe have gone crazy viral. This time, she has delighted viewers by grooving to the peppy number Mera Yaar sung by Dhvani Bhanushali. In just one day of being posted, the video garnered over 34k views. Dressed in the iconic red uniform of SpiceJet, she is seen dancing on an empty flight’s aisle and also did a perfect version of the hook step in the viral song. It seems that the video was captured by her colleague, whom she has credited in the post. She captioned the post, “I’m in love with this song," and also added a disclaimer which read, “video shot on ground without passengers, prior permission taken.no safety hampered) fly with the trend."

Netizens gushed over her slick performance and heaped praise on the young air hostess. While one said “lovely dance", another user commented “superb". The comment section was filled with emojis of hearts and claps.

Not long ago, Uma’s dance performance on AR Rahman’s Urvashi was widely shared online. She matched steps on the famous number from Humse Hai Muqabala. Uma’s smooth movements to the tunes of the peppy Bollywood song left netizens awestruck. The Reel continues to make the rounds on the internet with new comments of support and love that keeps pouring in.

In September, the airhostess danced to the viral song Manike Mage Hithe by Yohani, who became an overnight global sensation. Uma performed it with her own take of the internet craze. In another instance of an air hostess going viral, Aayat Urf Afreen, who works with IndiGo, became instantly popular after her performance to the number Manike Mage Hithe. Aayat also recorded her dance video inside an empty flight and shared a clip of the act on Instagram on August 28. She is one of the thousands of social media users who have contributed to the massive popularity of the Sinhala song The video has collected over 2 million likes and several comments on Instagram. Users of the photo-sharing platform loved her dance steps as well as her charming expressions while lip-syncing the song.

