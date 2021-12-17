Netflix, Google Want to Help Spiderman Find His 'Way Home'. Hilarious Banter is Viral

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ starrring Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya and everal other stars has been receiving great reviews at the box office across the world. New York’s favourite friendly webslinger’s latest movie, which also happens to be where Holland reprises the role for the third time has been gaining a lot of praise. But despite all the fabulous cinema that is ‘No Way Home’, there’s one thing that has been worrying some people, it’s the fact that the friendly superhero seems to be losing his sense of direction- his way back home! Don’t believe us? Netflix and Google do. Check out these Twitter exchanges between the two who seem to be genuinely concerned about Spiderman.

Netflix India tweeted:

“Homecoming

Far From Home

No Way Home

Can someone just help Spidey with the directions please."

This got the best repsonse from Google India.

But the conversation didn’t stop there. Netflix responded:

A Twitter user chipped in with a hilarious take o what the next movie could be possibly titled:

Netflix India was ready for it:

Another Twitter user suggested how the next film could be named, ‘SPIDERMAN: NEAR THE HOME" to which Netflix quipped back:

This was not all. Real Me also joined in the banter who felt Spiderman needed a NEO smartphone to match up to his superhero prowess.

Even Policy bazar decided it was time to give Spidey some help.

So did No Broker.com:

Well, we believe with everyone pitching in to help our favourite friendly superhero, Peter Parker will surely be able to find his way back this time.

Spiderman: No way Home has been received very well by fans and critics alike. The film packs in a good set of action, comedy, romance along with some great actors and also a few past familar faces in the Spideyverse.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.