Spinning Horse is an Optical Illusion That Will Leave Your Heads Spinning

In the last few days, optical illusion images and videos have taken over the internet, making it the latest trend on social media. A day after the viral optical illusion image shared by JK Rowling created a stir on the microblogging site, now a spinning horse optical illusion has left people scratching their heads as they see it walking in different directions. The clip was shared with the caption, “Which way is it spinning?" Though the question might appear simple if you watch the video of the spinning horse, you’ll find it trippy.

Watch the illusion video here:

Which way is the horse walking? Clockwise or anti-clockwise? Throughout the clip, the horse is seen switching its directions and it is a bit of a task to keep a track of it. People have been arguing over the direction in which the horse is spinning, while one user said, “It keeps on changing", another opined that “it’s going like a snake." “Front half and Back half both moving in opposite directions to each other," a third said. “Look at the head to pick a direction. Then switch focus to the legs and butt and it will finish the spin," another suggested.

Earlier, a similar optical illusion of a moving ballerina went viral. Named ‘spinning dancer’, the illusion was created in 2003 by Japanese web designer Nobuyuki Kayahara. Just like the horse, a couple of users saw the woman turning clockwise, while others opined it was the other way around.

An explanation of such illusion videos can be that the image doesn’t have any depth cues, hence the brain will try to fill in the blanks depending on which part of the image you’re focusing on.

Here is another viral moving illusion that will leave you dizzy:

Which way, according to you, is the horse and ballerina spinning?

