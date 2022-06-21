Spirals of Blue Light Spotted in New Zealand Skies Leave Stargazers Awestruck

A puzzling sight in the New Zealand skies left stargazers stunned on Sunday night. At around 7:25 pm, a huge blue spiral light appeared amid the vast darkness and left people curious about its origin. The spiral mimicked the shape of a galaxy or a portal, triggering all kinds of theories among netizens on social media.

Take a look:

Stargazing guide Alasdair Burns was mesmerised by the sight and informed all those around him. “We quickly banged on the doors of all our neighbours to get them out as well. And so there were about five of us, all out on our shared veranda looking up and just kind of, freaking out just a little bit," he told The Guardian.

Many called it a portal to another realm, while many pointed out the good-old alien theory for the sighting. While people were getting flustered seeing the spiralling visuals in the sky, the science fraternity did not hop on any theory and rather found it easy to explain the phenomenon.

According to Prof Richard Easther, physicist, Auckland University, the visuals were formed due to water and carbon dioxide briefly forming a cloud and the sun illuminating it. These sightings generally occur when a rocket carries a satellite into orbit. “The geometry of the satellite’s orbit and also the way that we are sitting relative to the sun – that combination of things was just right to produce these completely wacky-looking clouds that were visible from the South Island," Easther said.

Establishing the explanation, Easther said that the visuals seen in the New Zealand night sky can be the result of the SpaceX Globalstar FM15 launch, which was held at Cape Canaveral in Florida on the same day as the sighting. The communication satellite – Globalstar FM15 – was carried into low-Earth orbit with the help of a Falcon 9 rocket.

