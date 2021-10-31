Spooktober: This Halloween Trend Has People Dressing Up as White Ghost

With reels, Spooktober has shifted base from YouTube to Instagram, Pumpkin spice latte recipes, pumpkin art, and Halloween costume ideas, along with decor and things to do has arrived on the platform that is turning fall colours. With Spooktober, a new track, Oh Klahoma by Jack Stauber from 2017 is also back. On the track, people have started dressing up as the old cloth white ghost. Urban Dictionary defines ‘Spooktober’ as: The month of October, and the best time of the year. When all memes become Halloween-themed and everything is full of skeletons and spooks. The word is a conglomeration of the words “spooky" and “October", and it’s called that because of how spooky this month is - and especially Halloween.

Advertisement

While there are already over 11 thousand reels to Jack Stauber’s track, the track itself is blowing up on YouTube, which started from last year when the ghost photoshoot challenge first made its appearance. The song, however, isn’t spooky. The lyrics go, “Tears falling down at the party/Saddest little baby in the room/Fears, tell me fears, don’t get me started."

The only part with even a mention of something remotely scary is the literal word ‘scare’ in the sentence, “I get a little grey hair for every scare you share." Last year, when the trend has originated, there was also a division in response to it, with some mentioning it was eerily similar to KKK connotations. This year, however, the Spooktober ghost challenge trend has returned minus the negative response for the most part.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.