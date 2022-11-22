Spooky Video of 'Invisible Patient' in Argentine Hospital Leaves the Internet in Shock

It’s almost a month of people observing Halloween but the spooky instances never stop to shock the internet users who find it hard to ‘digest’ the ghostly scenarios.

In one such recent case, a video of a supposedly ‘invisible patient’ surfaced online that showed the weird occurrence taking place at an Argentine hospital. The astonishing footage made viewers suspect the ‘ghost patient’ who is not visible in the CCTV camera but seemed to indulge in a conversation with the guard. The video amassed millions of views and went viral as it left the internet baffled and petrified!

The spine-chilling video was shared by a Reddit user who gave an instance of the eerie happening that occurred in the Finochietto Sanatorium building, in Argentina at 3 AM. The clip showed the guard sitting at the reception of the private care centre in Buenos Aires when an automatic entry door opened. Though the CCTV footage doesn’t show anyone entering from the door, the guard seemed to see someone entering as he stood up to take the details and noted them down on a clipboard after talking to the supposed patient. He even removed the line divider to let someone in.

Watch the video that will surely give you the chills and make you scream ‘WHAT!’

Watch the Spooky Video Here:

According to a Daily Star report, a patient had died at the same hospital a day before the event occurred in Argentina. “Alright, that’s pretty weird. Either the guard is playing a hole on the cameras or this is pretty hard to explain," a user stated. “Curious how he manages to trigger the inner door from that desk if it’s just a joke," replied another. While the authenticity of the video can’t be verified, social media users claimed it to be a joke or a glitch in the footage that couldn’t capture the patient. Some even said that the automatic door could be faulty.

