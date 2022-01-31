Spotify Loses Over $2 Billion in Three Days Amid Joe Rogan Podcast Controversy

It seems American podcaster Joe Rogan’s controversial episode on COVID-19 misinformation has caused audio streaming platform Spotify a loss of $2 billion (approx Rs 200 crore) in market value. According to a report by Variety, the Swedish audio streaming company’s market capitalisation fell about $2.1 billion a span of three days last week after folk rocker Neil Young removed his songs from Spotify to register his protest against Rogan’s podcast. Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, has been embroiled in controversy for quite some time and most of the episodes often fuel conspiracy theories like how climate change is a hoax.

Earlier this month, 270 scientists wrote an open letter to Spotify asking it to address COVID misinformation after the release of an anti-vax episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. During the episode, Rogan interviewed medical doctor Robert Malone, who said that Americans were “hypnotised” into wearing masks and getting vaccines, and that the country suffered from “mass formation psychosis.” The episode aired on December 31.

It was not just Young and hundreds of scientists who have expressed their concern regarding Rogan’s misinformation-spreading podcast. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also expressed their concerns to Spotify for allowing “COVID misinformation” to be spread on its platform, as per a People.com report. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who founded a public organisation called Archwell and have also forged a $25 million (Rs 1,87,48,25,000) deal with the audio giant, said in a joint statement, “Last April, our co-founders began expressing concerns to our partners at Spotify about the all too real consequences of COVID-19 misinformation on its platform. We have continued to express our concerns to Spotify to ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis.”

According to Variety, Spotify's stock closed on January 27 at a 19-month low of $171.32/share. This came after Young announced on Monday last week that he demanded the company to drop his music, saying that Spotify “can have Rogan or Young. Not both.” The company has dropped his song following his demand.

