Spotify Revises its Policy After Joe Rogan’s Controversial Covid-19 Podcast

Digital music service giant Spotify has issued an advisory, following the backlash it faced due to Joe Rogan’s podcast episodes. The popular podcaster Rogan, who has over 11 million listeners (estimated) per episode on his podcast – The Joe Rogan Experience, has often used the platform to cast doubt on the safety and effectiveness of the COVID vaccines. Spotify’s decision to revise its advisory came after legend Neil Young demanded that his music should be removed from the platform. Citing Rogan’s podcasts, Young had stated that the podcaster had downplayed the danger of COVID-19. Spotify had followed Young’s demand and had removed his music from the platform. Soon after, other musicians followed the suit and asked for the same.

Now on January 30, through a blog post, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek alluded to the controversy and announced a number of policy changes. Most significantly, he said that Spotify is “working to add a content advisory to any podcast episode" that revolves or discusses anything about COVID.

Ek explained that the advisory will direct the listeners to Spotify’s dedicated COVID-19 hub. The hub is a resource that provides easy access to data-driven facts, information shared by scientists, physicians, academics, and public health authorities around the world, as well as a couple of links to trusted sources.

The CEO opined that the new effort is to combat misinformation, and it will roll out to countries around the world in the coming days. “To our knowledge, this content advisory is the first of its kind by a major podcast platform," he said. Ek assured that Spotify would also publish its “long-standing Platform Rules", which get regularly updated to reflect the changing safety landscapes. He mentioned that the rules would be “the road to guide" all its creators.

The digital music service is, however, currently testing ways to highlight the ‘Platform Rules for Creators’ to raise awareness around what is acceptable and also to make them realise their accountability for the content they post.

