Spring? Rashid Khan Checking Liam Livingstone's Bat After Shami Over Amuses IPL Fans

Rashid Khan wants to know if there is a spring in Liam Livingstone’s bat. Jaws were on the floor when Liam Livingstone of Punjab Kings sent Mohammed Shami for a monstrous six that clocked 117m against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 clash on Tuesday. In a match that mostly belonged to Kagiso Rabada who claimed a four-fer before Shikhar Dhawan slammed a sublime half-century, it was Livingstone who brought the modest run chase of 144 set by table-toppers Gujarat Titans to an end in the 16th over bowled by frontline pacer Shami. Needing 27 in 30, Livingstone slammed three sixes in a row before hitting a couple of boundaries along with taking a double. And just like that PBKS won with four overs to spare as Livingstone accumulated 28 runs in that over.

Funnily enough, Rashid Khan came near Livingstone and checked his bat.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings registered an emphatic win over table-toppers Gujarat Titans to get back to winning ways at the crucial stage of the ongoing IPL 2022. The massive boost for PBKS was the improvement in the NRR as they outclassed Titans with 24 balls to spare. It was a collective performance from PBKS at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai which they were missing in the past few contests.

