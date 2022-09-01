'Spuddle': Anand Mahindra's Tweet on Word of The Day is So Relatable

Anand Mahindra has dug out an old word that he believes needs a “revival." Once you get to know the meaning of Mahindra’s word of the day, you are bound to relate to it as it is something that happens to the best of us.

Feeling lazy, inefficient, or draggy at work is something we all have experienced more than once in our life. Turns out, rather than explaining how you are feeling in several statements, you can explain it in just one word. The word is spuddle. As per Mahindra’s post, spuddle is a 17th-century verb that means working inefficiently because your mind is not where you are.

The definition read, “To work feebly and ineffectively because your mind is elsewhere or you have not quite woken up yet. To be extremely busy whilst achieving absolutely nothing." Sharing the post on Twitter, Mahindra, in the caption, wrote, “This word deserves a revival. Most known to happen mid-week, especially in post-pandemic times! Solutions solicited for how to quickly get out of a ‘spuddle’ moment at work…"

Advertisement

Take a look at the post here:

Since being shared, the tweet has managed to accumulate hundreds of likes and retweets from netizens.

One user wrote, “Humans are not robots. So, the catch is it’s okay to ‘spuddle’ sometimes but should not become a habit. Love yourself and you will find the work you love or will start loving the work you have."

Advertisement

Complimenting the word and sharing “remedies" for the condition, this user commented, “Great term…Spuddle remedies: usually trying to solve with coffee…If I am on empty tummy, deep breathing will work wonders…."

“One spoon of Dabur Chyawanprash helps," wrote this user.

One user asked, “Sir, Monday is a sluggish start, Wednesday is spuddle, Friday is a weekend mood. When do people work?"

“That is a perfect word for my current situation. Thanks sir," said this user.

Advertisement

Here are some more reactions to the tweet:

So, what are your thoughts on this?

Keywords: Mahindra, Spuddle, Word of The Day, Twitter

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here