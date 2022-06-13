'Squid Game' Doll's Boyfriend Creeps Twitter Out as Show Greenlit for Season 2

Squid Game, Netflix’s smash hit from last year, has been officially greenlit for a second season. Netflix released a brief teaser of the show along with a number of hints on what’s to come. These include the return of Gi-Hun, the return of the Front Man, the possible return of the man in the suit with ddakji and the one detail that captures your attention immediately: you might be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su. Young-hee is the name of the animatronic doll from Squid Game that’s enough to give the creeps to the best of us and is responsible for the red light-green light game.

It’s safe to say that Squid Game fans are creeped out (and confused) in advance with the announcement about Cheol-su. As if one creepy doll wasn’t enough?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The announcements were made in a note from director, writer and executive producer of Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk. The note also mentions that it took 12 years to make the show, but only 12 days for it to become Netflix’s most popular series ever.

Speaking of the doll, South Korean sensation, Park Jae-sang, popularly known as Psy, has decided to enter the new decade with a bang. After a long hiatus of five years, the singer decided to release the newest addition to his discography titled PSY 9th.

The new album also consists of a track featuring SUGA from BTS. The track produced by SUGA is titled That That. Turns out, SUGA delivering a verse in the song would not have been the only surprise and

Young-hee was to be featured in the music video but was later removed from the final cut. Sharing the behind-the-scenes moments, Psy is seen wearing the same clothes and donning the same hairstyle as Young-hee and playing at a pool table.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.