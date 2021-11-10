Squid Game Had a Jethalal Crossover and it is the 'Nonsense' All TMKOC Fans Needed

Hit Netflix show Squid Game has been watched by millions across the world, earning the streaming platform around $900 million. The show has since its release, triggered thousands of memes on social media. Based on the ills of capitalism, the South Korean show has found its echoes in many different sections of society, with Desi members getting their creative game on point. While a Twitter thread with scene-by-scene parallels between Squid Game and the famous Bollywood movie Phir Hera Pheri went viral last week, a hilarious video has gone viral on social media where our beloved Jethalal Gada from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is taking part in the game.

Instagram user @justbodke took to the platform to share a video where Jethalal is taking part in the games in the series and interacting with the other characters. The caption reads, “IF JETHALAL WAS IN SQUID GAME."

The video starts with Jethalal warming up and posing for the photo before the ‘green light red light’ game along with other contestants. He then takes part in the game but gets stuck due to back pain. He is then seen interacting with the main characters and talking about Gad Electronics and its yearly turnover.

Take a look at the hilarious video:

The hit show’s creator, writer, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk announced that the Netflix series will be back for a second season. While an official announcement is yet to be made by the streaming platform, Associated Press quoted Dong-hyuk during a red carpet celebration for the show saying he feels that the audience has left him no choice but to make another season.

He said, “There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen. So I will promise you this, Gi-hun will be back and he’ll do something for the world."

Squid Game premiered on Netflix on September 17 and emerged as the streaming giant’s biggest show ever, beating previous original shows like Bridgerton, The Witcher.

