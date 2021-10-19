Squid Game May Have Become a Global Phenomenon But Pakistanis are Unhappy

Netflix’s Squid Game has become the streaming platform’s most-watched original, breaking the record of Bridgerton. For those who have been away from the online craze, ‘Squid Game’ is a South Korean series in which, 456 people crushed with crippling debt are approached by a mysterious salesman, who offers them a chance to participate in a game whose winning prize is 45.6 billion South Korean Won. While the show stars an ensemble cast of Lee Jung-Jae, Park Hae-soo, Jung Ho-Yeon, O Yeong-Su, Anupam Tripathi, Gong Yoo Wi Ha-Joon among others, Tripathi went viral following the show’s success. Although Tripathi’s character Ali Abdul or Player No 199 is being widely loved and appreciated, Pakistanis are complaining as to why he got to play a Pakistani character despite being an Indian.

Twitter user @SanjraniWadood took to the micro-blogging platform to question why producers cannot cast Pakistani actors for such roles and soon, others joined in with their complaints.

Some users, however, felt otherwise and defended the casting of Tripathi for the role.

Tripathi’s Instagram followers grew from about 3000 to 3 million after the show launched on September 17, with people sharing heartwarming messages about his performance. Born and brought up in New Delhi, Tripathi has been living, studying and working in Korea for 11 years now. He told News18, “Till September 17, I knew about 3000 people. A few hours after the show went live, I started getting messages and that has not stopped yet. It was amazing to see my Instagram followers growing from 50,000 to 1 million to 1.5 million and so on. I never expected this sort of response and I am very happy that this happened. People were asking about Ali, my character, first and then about me."

