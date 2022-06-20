Squid Game Season 2: Series Star Lee Jung-jae Makes a Worrying Statement

South Korea’s Squid Game’s first season became Netflix’s most-watched original as it broke all the records of Bridgerton. According to Netflix’s estimates, after 17 days of its release, it had drawn over 111 million viewers worldwide, surpassing the record held by Bridgerton (82 million viewers). By the 23rd day, about 132 million people had watched at least 2 minutes of the show, according to a report in Bloomberg. The series left the audience wanting more. However, a recent update from one of the show’s stars may temper expectations ahead of possible upcoming seasons. Lee Jung-jae, in an interview with PEOPLE claimed that Squid Game’s creator, producer and director, Hwang Dong-hyuk has not yet mapped out a full storyline for the second season.

During the interview, he said, “It feels like he’s [Dong-hyuk] really struggling to write the script. I actually wanted to ask director Hwang about it too."

Lee made it very clear that he’s looking forward to seeing what Hwang and the rest of the creative team can come up with to meet the expectations of the audience. “But you know, when there’s this present that you want… you’re waiting for that [and] you’re so excited to get it, you don’t want to have it little by little," Lee said. He also confirmed that Hwang has a lot of different ideas.

The dystopian series is somewhat a commentary on the economic condition and struggles of the people of South Korea. 456 people from different walks of life, who are crushed by crippling debt and have no way to get back on their feet are approached by a mysterious salesman, who offers them a chance to participate in a game whose winning prize is 45.6 billion South Korean Won.

They are taken to a mysterious place, guarded by masked strangers and led by a masked man. They are asked to play simplistic children’s games, at the end of which participants failing to complete it would be eliminated. However, one crucial detail is left out which the participants figure out while playing the game. Here, elimination means death.

The show’s popularity was fueled by word of mouth and social media trends. People all over Instagram started making dalgona candies, selling Squid Game-themed costumes for Halloween and holding real-life Squid Games (minus the murders, of course!)

