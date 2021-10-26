Squid Game 'VIP' Actor Geoffrey Giuliano Has an Indian Connection

Unless you’ve been avoiding social media for the last couple of weeks, you would have already seen a little robotic girl, teal tracksuits and ‘Ali deserved better’ memes, all referring to Netflix’s new Korean-language show, Squid Game. Squid Game has become the streaming platform’s most-watched original, breaking the record of Bridgerton. Squid Game is a South Korean series in which, 456 people crushed with crippling debt are approached by a mysterious salesman, who offers them a chance to participate in a game whose winning prize is 45.6 billion South Korean Won. The show stars an ensemble cast of Lee Jung-Jae, Park Hae-soo, Jung Ho-Yeon, O Yeong-Su, Anupam Tripathi, Gong Yoo Wi Ha-Joon among others. But other than Delhi-born Anupam Tripathi who plays ‘Ali’ on the show, there is one other person who shares a connection with India: ‘VIP’ actor Geoffrey Giuliano.

As the game moves to its final rounds, a group of VIPs reach the island, their identities covered by metallic animal masks. Giuliano plays the role of one such bloodthirsty VIP, who watches the brutal games with much fascination, relishing in the brutal murders. These VIPs as it is revealed later are the wealthiest 1%, who are bored with earthly pleasures and luxury. They now treat the games like sport and enjoy it by betting on players in the game. It’s the same trope we’ve seen throughout history: From Romans betting on gladiators to boxing movies to Hunger Games. Giuliano, however, gets the most attention and screentime among VIPs and manages to strike a particularly distasteful chord with the audience for overall portraying an awful character through and through.

Advertisement

But did you know the 68-year-old is also an American author and radio personality, apart from being an actor. Giuliano has written extensively on music, specifically on the works of the Beatles, including individual biographies for the members. Some of Giuliano’s works are Blackbird: The Life and Times of Paul McCartney, The Lost Beatles Interviews, Dark Horse: The Private Life of George Harrison and Behind Blue Eyes: The Life of Pete Townshend, according to Sportskeeda. During India’s Covid-19 pandemic, Giuliano was stranded in India. In a May 2020 article, Republic reported that Giuliano was in India, and had taken “his son to visit the Taj Mahal while he visited several doctors. The actor who is originally from New York had a liposuction consultation and planned to get some dental work done to enhance his acting career. In an interview with a leading portal, Giulianorevealed that he is now living like a beggar and is surviving on the goodwill of a hostel and food donated by others." It added that Giuliano and his son got stuck in the country when Indian authorities closed down the airports and the country’s borders on May 18.

Giuliano lives in Thailand, and has recently also come under fire for past behaviour which was noticed after his appearance in Netflix’s Squid Game. According to a Daily Mail report from 2017, Giuliano barged in front of a customer at a Thai supermarket, who claimed Giuliani then threw around 25 items onto the conveyor belt which was in the ‘ten items or fewer’ zone. He began filming Giuliano - even telling him he would share it publicly - who then launched a foul-mouthed rant in front of his own wife and child. “I’m an American, I do what I want, we’re the kings of the world, OK," Giuliano reportedly said, then launching into a series of cussing.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.