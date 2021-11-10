Squid Game Will Have a Season 2 and Internet is Thinking of Challenges For it

Squid Game’s creator, writer, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk announced that the hit Netflix series will be back for a second season. While an official announcement is yet to be made by the streaming platform, Associated Press quoted Dong-hyuk during a red carpet celebration for the show saying he feels that the audience has left him no choice but to make another season. He said, “There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen. So I will promise you this, Gi-hun will be back and he’ll do something for the world."

As soon as the announcement was made, fans of the dystopian survival drama, which has significantly increased with each passing day, took to social media to express their excitement, with many hinting at what they wanted from the South Korean show’s second season.

Take a look:

Squid Game has become Netflix’s “biggest TV show ever" and has inspired several memes, Halloween costumes, and now even an Omegle chat idea. A recent video shared on YouTube by musician and content creator Rob Landes shows how he played an online version of Squid Game with his Omegle matches. The video shared this weekend shows Rob dressed as a pink soldier with a black mask which came with a square shape. Rob changed his voice to sound just like the masked soldiers in the hit Netflix show as he spoke to his Omegle matches. The video starts with Rob disguised as the pink soldier and asking his Omegle contenders if they wish to play three simple games and win $456 (Rs 33,813).

