Squid Game's Popularity Has Led to Invention of New Cryptocurrency Token

Netflix’s new Korean-language series, Squid Game is a worldwide hit. Squid Game has become the streaming platform’s most-watched original, breaking the record of Bridgerton. Squid Game is a South Korean series in which, 456 people crushed with crippling debt are approached by a mysterious salesman, who offers them a chance to participate in a game whose winning prize is 45.6 billion South Korean Won. The show stars an ensemble cast of Lee Jung-Jae, Park Hae-soo, Jung Ho-Yeon, O Yeong-Su, Anupam Tripathi, Gong Yoo Wi Ha-Joon among others. As the popularity of the show skyrockets, the cryptocurrency market also wants a place in the game. A new cryptocurrency token on the blockchain, called ‘Squid Token’ was created. According to the website, this is the “first Game Token on the Binance Smart Chain Network. Squid Token is inspired by the famous Netflix Series “Squid Game"." In a description of how the ‘Game’ works, is “you have to do is participate in the presale, the top 10 presale holders (based on amount of holdings) will be given VIP entrance to our game application. The Squid Token application will have a price pool, the price pool will be 2% of the amount raised on the presale and 10 of you will be able to participate in the games in the application and 3 of you will split the price pool. All you have to do is play and survive," reads the description on the website.

It also follows the same format of games in the actual series, explaining that after “the presale is over, the top 10 holders will be moving on to our application where they will be playing 3 games, each of those games will be giving points to the top 3 positions and after the 3 games the 3 holders with the most amount of points will be splitting the prize pool. The games will be anonymous until you

Advertisement

reach the point of playing but will be well-known games to everyone and you will have a short description of each game before starting."

Need a green light or red light to invest in this crypto? Its current listing on CoinMarketCap has no data on change in 24-hour listing, or on the market cap. Its current value at the time of writing this (27 October, 11:20 AM IST) is $0.05344. Binance, however, has hinted at officially recognizing the cryptocurrency.

Within a month of its release, South Korea’s Squid Game has become Netflix’s most-watched original, breaking the record of Bridgerton. According to Netflix’s estimates, after 17 days of its release, it had drawn over 111 million viewers worldwide, surpassing the record held by Bridgerton (82 million viewers). By the 23rd day, about 132 million people had watched at least 2 minutes of the show, according to a report in Bloomberg based on a document shared by Netflix. The streaming giant has around 209 million subscribers as of July 2021. The report also states that the survival drama is estimated to be worth almost $900 million. Ever since its release on September 17, it topped innumerable charts in the blink of an eye. The series became the first Korean drama to grab the top spot on Netflix USA, top Netflix’s top ten weekly most-watched TV shows charts globally, and reached number one in almost 94 countries.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.