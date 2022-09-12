Sri Lanka Got 0 Votes in This Fan Poll Predicting Asia Cup Champions. Guess Who's Laughing Now?

Who will be crowned as the Asia Cup 2022 champions? A fan poll with a simple question was conducted ahead of the Super 4 stage. Defending champions India were the favourites for lifting the cup. Afghanistan secured the second spot. Pakistan got a few votes too. Sri Lanka, however, failed to garner any interest or attention. Their percentage on the fan prediction? Zero.

A week later, Sri Lanka showed extreme determination and passion for the game when they stepped out at the Dubai International Stadium to face Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022 grand finale.

Sri Lanka after having lost the toss, had a shaky start as the team was tattering at 58/5 while batting first. Bhanuka Rajapaksa (71*) decided to take matters into his own hands and gave his team a fighting chance. A stiff target of 171 was put up on the board. Pakistan, in their response, struggled to get going and fell short by 23 runs. Sri Lanka were crowned champions as they delivered with the bat and the ball and gave it their everything when it came to the fielding department.

After Sri Lanka’s roaring victory, a fan poll on broadcaster Star Sports conducted ahead of Super 4 stage surfaced on social media when a Twitter user by the handle @mufaddal_vohra reminded everyone how Dasun Shanaka’s men weren’t even in the race for finals, at least according to the fans.

Sri Lankan greats heaped praises on the team for proving everyone otherwise.

“Good toss to lose boys !! Showed character and passion to play for the country and so proud of each and every one… enjoy the victory as entire country will.. brilliant team effort," veteran Mahela Jayawardhane tweeted.

Similar emotions were expressed by former greats Lasith Malinga and Sanath Jayasurya.

Sunday’s heroics in Dubai helped Sri Lanka clinch their sixth Asia Cup title. This was their first title since 2014.

