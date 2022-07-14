Sri Lankan Protesters Turn Presidential Secretariat Room into 'Library of Revolution'

Sri Lanka has been witnessing unprecedented unrest, with protesters having occupied the residences of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who is set to tender his resignation, and acting President and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. Protesters could be seen engaging in a variety of activities inside the official residences, from gardening to playing carrom. In one such instance, they turned a room of the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo into a public library. Ashan Vimukthi, one of the first volunteers at the library, told Arab News that the objective of doing this is to free the minds of the people which have been hijacked by “mainstream media and politicians".

A signboard reading “Books are the greatest weapon in the People’s Revolution" hangs at the entrance to the library, reports Wion. The makeshift library already has a stock of over 30,000 books received in donations.

At the time of writing this article, Sri Lanka media is reporting that a private jet has landed in Maldives and Gotabaya Rajapaksa all set to depart Maldives in a short while for Singapore. Wickremesinghe on Wednesday asked Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to nominate a Prime Minister who is acceptable to both the government and the Opposition.

