Srinagar's Tulip Garden has Reopened and Blessed our Timelines with Nature's Gorgeousness

Asia’s largest Tulip Garden in Kashmir was reopened on Wednesday by J&K Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta. The quintessential Tulip Garden has featured in several timeless Bollywood movies and is one of the main tourist attractions in J&K. The scenic Tulip Garden, located in Kashmir, has more than one million flowers in bloom. Every flower is juxtaposed in perfect symmetry as if replicating a marching column of the Army. The very sight of thousands of flowers and their vividness is enchanting to the tourists. Many social media users tweeted about the picturesque garden and exalted its beauty. The Office of Lt. Governor of J&K also put out a captivating tweet which also had two stunning photos of the Tulip Garden. The tweet of the Lt. Governor invited tourists to witness the grandeur of the garden and the warmth of the Kashmiri people.

One user, @aijaz_lali, replied to the Governor’s tweet by sharing a Christian Dior quote to encapsulate the universal love of flowers – “After women, flowers are the most divine creations."

Another Twitter user put out magnificent photos of the garden which showcased rows of enthralling red and yellow tulips.

An IAS officer from J&K, Shahid Choudhary, also shared mesmerising pictures of the Tulip Garden with a catchy hashtag which described the garden as ‘limited edition’.

It is safe to say that the Tulip Garden has whipped up a storm on Twitter with netizens going gaga over the majesty of the garden. They are showering tremendous love to the Tulip Garden and are pouring their hearts out while they are at it.

From proclaiming the garden as the symbol of “Naya Kashmir" to appreciating the J&K administration for the great upkeep, the Tulip Garden has created quite a fever pitch.

After having a look at the pictures of the Tulip garden, one can only say that Kashmir is indeed the only heaven on Earth.

