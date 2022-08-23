SRK Asking Aryan Khan to Send Pics in the Most Dad Way Possible Wins Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan’s comment on eldest son Aryan’s Instagram post is winning the Internet once again. The biggest superstar of the country acting like every Desi dad ever had Twitter swooning over the wholesomeness. Aryan, who returned to Instagram to put out his first post in 2022, shared a photo of himself, Suhana and AbRam. SRK commented in the most dad way possible, writing, “Why I don’t have these pictures!!!!!! Give them to me NOW! [sic]" As is obvious, the six exclamation points really drive home what he’s trying to say.

SRK’s dad struggles are not just wholesome but relatable as well. Back in 2010, when SRK struggled to teach his kid English, he happened to struggle spectacularly, so much so that he had to seek out the help of Twitter’s good citizens. In typical SRK self-deprecatory fashion, he wrote on Twitter back then, “kkkk stammer is better than grammar." How did it all get onto Twitter? SRK tweeted about teaching his son phrases and clauses. Like most of us, he seemed to be in the dark about what a “predicate" is. In his words, it “sounds like a predator who ate something".

In fact, SRK struggled so much that he went to bed exhausted, but not before asking Twitter for their help. He tweeted: “is there an easy way to learn or explain phrases or clauses. help me please…" At one point, he event went on to explain how this was all a British ploy and wanted to revolt against it.

