SRK Fan Looking for 'Cool' Chain from 'K2H2' Gets Surprise Reply From Dharma Productions

The people who lived the beautiful time of the 90s can relate to the craze the generation has for the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The romantic saga of the love triangle was one of the highest grosser of its time and we can say it still rules the hearts of many. Not just this, people still recreate the cool looks that the lead stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukherjee carried in the film. Recently, a K2H2 fan expressed her desire to own a ‘COOL’ necklace chain similar to the one that SRK wore in the film.

Taking to Twitter, a user titled Harnidh.eth wrote, “Can someone please tell me where I can get the COOL necklace chain thing Shah Rukh Khan wears in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai please please." While she was expecting replies from fellow K2H2 fans, she got a reaction from none other than Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, which backed the film.

The official Twitter handle of Dharma Productions left the user surprised when they asked her to send her location to them in DM so that they can gift her the chain.

The production house replied, “Slide into our DM with your location and we’ll send some over," followed by a cute smile with hearts. Not just this, the user didn’t believe and reacted to the comment in disbelief, asking the production house, “Really!" To this, without sparing a moment, Dharma Productions cleared the doubts and answered in the most filmy way.

Giving a twist to one of the most popular dialogues from the film, the production house tweeted, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai when you wear the COOL chain – hum samajhte hai! See you in DM!" Not just this, they used the cool wink emoji as well in their tweet.

Indeed, the gesture of Dharma Movies left fans impressed and a little jealous. Every die-hard fan of the movie would love to be on the receiving side of the love the production house showered.

