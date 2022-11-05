SRK Had the Most SRK Reply For Heartbroken Fan Who Wanted to Watch 'Pathaan' With GF

Shah Rukh Khan’s wit remains unparalleled among Bollywood stars, and he doesn’t shy away from good-naturedly roasting his fans from time to time. The ‘Ask SRK’ sessions that the actor occasionally holds on Twitter have produced many such gems over the years. They may last just a few minutes, but the SRK brand of wisdom doesn’t need much longer than that to make itself known. He hosted an ‘Ask SRK’ for about half-an-hour today, during which he gave out the most SRK advice to a heartbroken fan.

It’s no secret that SRK’s fans feel a deeply personal connection with him. A fan told him he feels like close family, and SRK appreciated their kindness. Another fan took the familial feeling a notch higher and shared a rather tragic tale. “Socha tha gf ke sath Pathaan dekhunga lekin uski shadi kisi aur se ho jayegi," one Aasif Khan tweeted at SRK.

SRK’s reply? “So sorry man. But akele mein bhi film acchi hi lagegi… don’t worry." That is… comforting?

Recently, SRK had another on-brand piece of advice during an Ask SRK session after the announcement of Pathaan. Most fans were enthused by his comeback and asked him questions on Pathaan, why he was “late" in releasing it and when his other movies were coming out. One exchange with a fan, however, stood out from the rest because it was someone casually asking advice from the Bollywood superstar. Shah Rukh answered the fan with his usual wry humour. The fan tweeted at him, “sir padhai kaise karu acche se mann nahi lagta".

SRK replied, “Dimaag try kar shaayad work karega… Mann pyaar ke liye rakh“. That’s certainly advice that can only come from the King of Romance.

