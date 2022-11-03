SRK’s 'Pathaan' Teaser Copied? Twitter Users Share Scenes from Captain America, Other Films as Proof

Shah Rukh Khan’s highly-anticipated comeback film Pathaan has released its first teaser. The teaser, released by Yash Raj Films on SRK’s birthday, features Shah Rukh Khan in a never-before-seen avatar. He is joined by Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The teaser has some adrenaline-pumping scenes and breathtaking visuals and the movie is set to hit theatres on January 25, 2023. While many people on Twitter were celebrating SRK’s birthday and the release of this much awaited teaser, few have pointed out that the movie has its scenes copied from several other movies like, ‘WAR’ (also directed by Anand), ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’, and ‘Dus’.

Taking to Twitter, many people expressed their views about the same. “#PathaanTeaser is the Cheap Version of WAR with Poor VFX and a Retired Non Action Hero, It’s Just that Siddharth Anand has gone too Cheap Here with #Pathaan!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “#PathaanTeaser is an average show. It started on a very good though..but action scenes are not looking new or breathtaking… The problem with the teaser is #SiddharthAnand.. his most of the action blocks are copied from some Hollywood films. But here Pathaan action is."

Here are a few responses:

The teaser opens with a voiceover speaking about the whereabouts of Pathaan. There has been no word about him for three years. He was caught and tortured in his last mission. There is no clue if Pathaan is alive or dead. “Zinda hai," Shah Rukh’s Pathaan announces, followed by his iconic laugh. Shah Rukh then dives into hardcore action sequences which promise to be a treat for his fans.

The teaser also features Deepika looking nothing less than a Bond Girl. She is also seen performing a few fight sequences in the video. The teaser also features John. A portion of the teaser also hinted that Shah Rukh and John will have a face-off.

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback in the lead role after over four years. He was last seen in 2018’s Zero. The film is slated to release on January 25 next year. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film has been shot in locations including Mumbai, Spain, and Dubai. While Deepika Padukone reunites with Shah Rukh and John for the film, this marks Shah Rukh’s first film with John.

