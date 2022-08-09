St Xavier's Uni Kolkata Draws Ire After 'Forcing' Assistant Prof to Quit Over Instagram Pics

A former assistant professor of English at St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, has allegedly been forced to quit her position over Instagram photos. She alleged that the university charged her with posting “objectionable" and “inappropriate" photos of herself on Instagram, as per a Livewire report. The university further said that her photos had “besmirched" the reputation of the institute.

The academic, who is an alumna of St Xavier’s College Kolkata, also alleged that the process by which she was forced to quit the institute amounts to sexual harassment and deliberate character assassination. She said that a piece of paper with thumbnails of her photos wearing a swimsuit was passed around among participants during a meeting with the V-C (and six others). The university refuted the allegations and claimed that she had resigned of her own accord.

According to a police complaint lodged by the academic, the V-C of the university told her that the father of a first-year student had sent a written complaint, wherein he said that he had found his son looking at her photos on Instagram and that these photos were “objectionable" and “bordered on nudity". The academic told The Wire that she had shared such photos on her Instagram stories before joining SXU, and that there was no way that they could have been accessible at any time after 24 hours of being posted.

As the news broke on social media, people were unhappy with the alleged action of the university and called it regressive and misogynistic.

The university also claimed that the academic’s photos gave the “misleading impression as if it has the tacit support of SXUK" and thereby maligned its images. It vehemently denied allegations that she had been harassed during the meeting with the V-C, and also demanded Rs 99 crores for “causing damage" to the university’s image and goodwill.

