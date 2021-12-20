Stanford Alumni are Building App That Can Change Accents In Real-time

Accents are audible differences in our ethnicity and nationality and a beautiful demarcation that behaves as evidence of diversity on the planet. But sometimes, accents can create barriers in communication and consequently become a challenge for people to effectively function in a world that is transforming into a global village. Shawn Zhang from China, Andres Perez Soderifrom Venezuela, and Maxim Serebryakovfrom Russia -three students from Stanford University found how glaring the issue was when one of their friends had to quit his job at a call centre due to his accent. The trio is now working on a cutting-edge application that uses artificial intelligence to change accents in real-time.

The application is named “Sanas" and the company developing this unique platform was founded last year. They chose the name “Sanas" as it is a word that can be easily pronounced in multiple languages. The company touting its plans as “Speech, Reimagined" will start from call centres where most of the work is outsourced to third-world countries and aim for the app’s adoption by major industries.

Here’s how Sanas will work. You can hear how smooth and clear the translation is.

In an interview with CNN, Maxim, who is now the Chief Executive Officer of the company, said, “We all come from international backgrounds. We have seen first-hand how people treat you differently just because of the way you speak. It is heartbreaking sometimes."

Shawn, who is now the Chief Technology Officer, dropped out of Stanford to focus more on building the application.

Andres, who is the Chief Financial Officer, also shared times when he observed accent becoming a reason for loss of confidence and various inconveniences. He mentioned how difficult it was to understand the American accent after he came from Britain, where he did his schooling. Sharing the story of his dad struggling to use Alexa, he said, “We quickly found out, when Alexa was turning the lights on in random places in the house and making them pink, that Alexa does not understand my dad’s accent at all."

The trio addressed the importance of accents and how interlinked it is to identity. They said that they do not want to erase accents but give people a tool to maintain efficiency at their jobs and hold their position at the organization they’re working.

