A team of engineers at Stanford University has created a robotic bird inspired by a falcon that can perch like birds and can even catch objects mid-air. Monikered as SNAG (Stereotyped Nature-inspired Aerial Grasper), this mechanical bird mimics the grasp of a peregrine falcon impeccably. The research was inspired and fostered by labs created by two former Stanford engineers, Mark Cutkosky and David Lentink. They created a lab that studied animalistic and bird-inspired actions and developed robots and technologies based on those actions. The paper explaining the robotic bird was published in Science Robotics. The skeletal structure of the stereotyped nature-inspired aerial grasper, or SNAG, was 3-D printed and, after perfecting the form, was equipped with motors and fishing lines to replace muscles and tendons.

The biggest challenge for the engineers was the variability in the branches and surfaces that SNAG would perch on. But the hindrance, after multiple tests, was overcome. Similar to a real bird, SNAG can grasp onto a wide variety of branches, be it rough, slippery, thick, thin, by a mechanism that involves impact-induced kinetic energy.

The robotic bird uses the landing impact on a branch and converts it into kinetic energy. In addition, the accelerometer attached to the 3-D printed claws lets the robot know that the impact has been achieved, which directs the algorithm to initiate the balancing process. This system helps SNAG grasp all kinds of uneven surfaces. Moreover, since the skeletal system, if 3-D printed, engineers can iterate the structure according to various conditions and surfaces.

Watch SNAG in action here:

“Part of the underlying motivation behind this work was to create tools that we can use to study the natural world. If we could have a robot that could act like a bird, it could unlock entirely new ways to study the environment," said William Roderick, lead author of the study, in a press release.

According to Roderick, the project can come in very handy while studying the environment and as preventive measures for forest fires. The grasping ability of the bird helps it to fly for longer hours as compared to other drones. SNAG can also be used for search and rescue operations.

