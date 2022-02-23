Starbucks Employee Lauded for Watching over Teenager in an Uncomfortable Situation

It is not every day that you see a staff member of a cafe stepping up to offer you help, but that is what happened at Starbucks in Corpus Christi of United States’ Texas. According to a Facebook post doing the rounds on social media, a mother narrated the incident of how her daughter was looked out for by a Starbucks barista. Brandy Selim Roberson shared the incident where her 18-year-old daughter showed up at a Starbucks cafe in Texas when a stranger walked up to her and started talking. That is when the barista noticed that the teenager was not comfortable talking to the man.

Brenda mentioned in her Facebook post, “My 18-year-old daughter was at Starbucks, alone, the other night. A man came up to her and started talking to her. That is when the barista stepped in and handed her an extra hot chocolate someone forgot to pick up. The cup came with a note that read, ‘Are you okay? Do you want us to intervene? If you do, take the lid off the cup’." Brenda added in her Facebook post, “How grateful I am for people who look out for other people. Side note: She felt safe and did not remove the lid, but let them know. She said the whole team was watching over her the rest of the time she was there."

Brenda also expressed her gratitude towards the Starbucks employees who went above and beyond their call of duty, as she wrote, “I’m so incredibly grateful that there are such good people out there. Thank you Starbucks employees. Smart idea."

Safety for women and vulnerable people at public places is a rising concern as sexual predators often find their targets at such places. Commenting on the Facebook post shared by Brenda, one of the users shared how another restaurant had come up with a similar discrete plan to rescue women who find themselves in a dangerous situation.

The comment included a picture where ladies were advised to use the term, “Speak with Angela" if they land in an uncomfortable situation at their restaurant.

