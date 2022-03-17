'Starbucks Staff are Told to Misspell Customer Names': Ex-worker Reveals Chain's Secrets

Starbucks is one of the biggest coffee franchises in the world. It is best known to serve its customers some of the best coffees across the globe. Whosoever has visited the outlet might have wondered the secret behind their delicious coffee, their work culture and the artistic designs they draw on the coffee. Recently, an ex-Starbucks Barista has spilled the beans on the internal secrets of the coffee joint.

Shabaz Ali, 28, who was working part-time with Starbucks for several years, has recently shared a video on Tik Tok revealing some of the best-kept secrets of the coffee joint. The video has garnered more than 50,000 views to date. Let’s take a look at some of the secrets shared by Shabaz which he claims to be true.

Starbucks employees are asked to allegedly misspell names of a few people, especially social media influencers, to gain publicity. People who are rude to the Starbucks staff are often given decaf coffee to take revenge. However, the ones who are sweet are given a coffee made perfectly and beautifully. The famous cold coffee of Starbucks, Frappuccino, is not made with coffee beans. It is prepared using flavoured syrup. If the line is long, then a Starbucks employee can pretend some items to be out of stock looking at the demand of it. People can ask for free bakery items at night if they are in stock. It happens because the coffee franchise restocks the food items on the daily basis and gives away the left-over items to the homeless at the end of the day. Regular customers might get the freebies including syrups and other goodies. The employees in black aprons are the masters of the coffee. Starbuck employees have tried all the items in the store, so they know the best combinations. People are eligible for a free drink on their birthdays. You can ask for a refill for free for the drip or filter coffee.

According to the report published in The Mirror, Shabaz now works as a teacher. The claims which are made by Shabaz might be true for the American and British franchises but it is unclear whether they apply for all the branches across the globe. However, there is no harm in trying them at your nearest outlet.

