Startup Owner Shares Sarcastic Post On Rapid Growth From 'Zero to 8 Figures', Netizens Amused

The Covid-19 pandemic has taken a massive toll on the economy. Even existing brands and firms had to fight their way out to sustain themselves, making it much worse for the startups. Talking about the same, LinkedIn user Chris Bakke shared a sarcastic post. He mentioned how his startup has grown from $0 in monthly revenue to 8-figures in monthly revenue juts in 12 months. Surprising, right? Not so much when you read the entire post.

“In 12 months, my startup has gone from $0 in monthly revenue to 8-figures in monthly revenue. Here’s how we did it: August 2021: $0 revenue August 2022: $0.0000000 revenue," Bakke wrote. With this, he emphasised as to how one should “never give up." Have a look at the post:

Since uploaded, the post has gone viral and managed to gather over 33K reactions. Netizens bombarded the comment section. “Hahahahhahaha I love this and I can relate, but you always keep going because the excitement of seeing a project done is priceless," commented a LinkedIn user. Another person wrote, “So how much is your online course and where do I sign up to turn around my financial life just like you did."

Adding on to the sarcasm, one person commented, “You must have a clear mindset in order to unlock with a key. That’s most important thing."

This comes just a day after Shantanu Deshpande, Founder-CEO at Bombay Shaving Company, said that he believes in the folks hustling at a young age but Twitter thinks it’s time to stop. “When you are 22 and new in your job, throw yourself into it. Eat well and stay fit, but put in the 18 hour days for at least 4-5 years," Deshpande’s now-viral LinkedIn post reads.

Setting healthy boundaries at work is the talk of the town in the post-pandemic world. The excessive number of hours people have put in to keep themselves or their businesses afloat may have been fruitful during the lockdown period but the idea to remain busy all the time comes with its own caveats. Hustle culture, burnout culture, grind culture - call what you may, generally means one goes beyond their call of duty (read: job description) to get (more) work done. Better pay, a new job title, and validation, among other factors, contribute to one’s reason to “hustle." There’s no end to the cycle.

