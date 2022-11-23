'Stay Woke': Elon Musk Ridiculing 'Leftover' Twitter Merch Was For Black Employees

Elon Musk shared a video from Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco where he found a closet full of “#StayWoke" T-shirts. The video shows a person holding a black T-shirt with “#Stay Woke" printed on it. As the video moves ahead, one can see a number of similar black and blue T-shirts kept in compartments. In the background, a person can be heard saying, “Here we are at the merch thing and there is an entire closet of hashtag woke."

“Found in closet at Twitter HQ fr," read the caption by Elon Musk. He posted it with two laughing emojis. The video went viral in a few minutes. However, a few hours after it was discovered that the merch came from Twitter’s Black employee resource group. Taking to Twitter, a journalist from New York Times wrote, “Elon Musk has said he’s about context on tweets, so here’s context for these shirts: They came from Twitter’s Black employee resource group and were popularized by @jack, who wore a version around to conferences to support the group (and was sometimes ridiculed for it)." Have a look:

He further mentioned that Jack had been to Ferguson, following the killing of Michael Brown, in his home state of Missouri. The #StayWoke messaging was twofold, “1) a call for awareness to the disproportionate police violence against Black people and 2) support for Black employees and Black Twitter."

He further wrote, “Of course, Musk could ask Dorsey about the shirts, the history of the phrase at Twitter, Blackbirds, and the Black Twitter community. Dorsey is an investor in Musk and has called him the “singular solution I trust" to keep Twitter alive. But instead, for Musk and his advisers, it’s an opportunity to make some political point. Which, sure, he owns Twitter now. But he should consider the communities he’s ridiculing here that have made Twitter, the company and the social network, what it is today."

Further, the journalist mentioned about the lawsuit that Tesla lost over rampant racial abuse at his electric car company.

