Steaks are High: Man Launches Turkey's Famous Adana Kebab Into Space

In a very unusual development, a kebab shop owner hailing from Turkey launched his famous pipe kabab into space. Chef Yaşar Aydın and Idris Albayrak, who happens to be a space engineering student, attached a pipe kabab to a helium balloon and then launched it into space. The launch took place in the Adana province of Turkey. This place is known for its very famous kebab pipes. Yasar Aydin, while speaking to Demiroren News Agency said, “I am happy to promote our city and our cuisine. I’m a man who likes to make firsts." The launch was made on the International Day of Human Space Flight. This is when the Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person to complete one orbit of Earth on April 12, 1961.

Albayrak was the one to figure out that it would not take a spacecraft to send a kebab into space. As per him, a heat-resistant styrofoam box would do the trick. He, along with his team of 30 people, designed the box for the space kebab. The entire process was recorded using a camera.

The box which was made helped in protecting the dish from extreme temperatures. It was also tied to a powerful weather-resistant helium balloon before being launched into the sky. “And we flew the “pipe kebab" into space, the balloon exploded at an altitude of about 40 kilometres (in the Stratosphere layer) and fell into the sea in Hatay Dörtyol. With the help of the tracking device on the kebab, we managed to find our kebab in the middle of the sea. We have realised a first in the world. Of course, the brand of firsts," read the caption of the video.

However, Aydin was not disappointed when the kebab fell into the Mediterranean Sea and is very determined to feed space creatures with his kebab in the future. “I think aliens sent it back because it had too much pepper. I will send a dish with less pepper next time," he joked while speaking to Demiroren News Agency.

