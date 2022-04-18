Steel Dabba Being Sold at 'Hipster' Stores in Europe Reminds Desi Twitter of School Days

The Desi steel dabba was a lunch staple more than the food itself for many kids growing up, and for many adults, it still retains the status. All kinds of bullying behaviour is inexcusable but those bullying a kid over their steel dabba must have a special place in hell reserved for them. High school, as we all know, can be brutal and a Twitter user recently shared how they were bullied over their dabba, only to find the steel lunchboxes being “repackaged" and sold at hipster stores in Europe two decades later. Many indigenous Indian things have been hijacked and rebranded by other countries in ridiculous instances of cultural appropriation (chai is tea, Karen). Now, the many-decked steel lunchbox seems to have joined the list.

The Twitter user, Madhura Rao, shared that the bullying happened in a Mumbai school during 2002-2005, when “the cool kids were switching from steel dabbas to colourful plastic ones or buying lunch from the canteen". A Twitter user wrote: “Students can be cruel, even more so today. That’s for sure. After so many years as a middle/ HS teacher & Univ prof, I’ve witnessed raw cruelty regardless of age."

Other Twitter users also shared how they were bullied for their steel dabbas. But for most, all those years did not tarnish their fond memories with the steel lunchbox in the least.

