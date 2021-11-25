A woman MP in the United Kingdom is leading an online debate after she was told to not bring her three-month-old baby inside the House of Commons - the lower house of the British Parliament. Labour Party’s Stella Creasy tweeted an official email she received after she brought her infant inside the Westminster Hall. The restrictions have caused a social media uproar with voices calling for change in such rules. This incident has started an intense debate on social media with all sorts of reactions from the public including some supporting her and others deeming the rule right.

Advertisement

Stella found support in fellow woman MP Caroline Lucas who called the rule “absurd" and ranked babies higher than obstructionist lawmakers. “Solidarity Stella - this absurd ruling absolutely needs to be challenged - besides, babies [are] far less disruptive than many braying backbenchers," her tweet read.

According to the mail made public by Stella, the House of Commons has a rule that states an MP must not take their seat in the Parliament when accompanied by a child.

Writer Hannah Fearn asserted that women will not “tolerate the silencing of motherhood" anymore, and extended her support to the British MP for raising the issue.

Advertisement

Another user called the rule of the House of Commons misogynist, and warned that female voters will fight against this.

While the British MP drew a lot of support for her cause, she had to face some criticism as well. Radio presenter Julia Hartely-Brewer tweeted, “Does any other mother take their baby into their workplace every day?! The absurd sense of entitlement of this MP astounds me. Why doesn’t Stella Creasy go and enjoy her maternity leave with her baby."

A Twitter user who goes by the name Mike P called her an “exhibitionist" who only cares about herself and not her baby.

Stella’s social media outrage over the issue has also led people to talk about maternity leaves and other women related issues. What do you think about this?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.