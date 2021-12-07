Stolen Statue of 'Yogini' Goddess That Almost Got Auctioned in UK to Return to India

A stolen ancient statue of a Hindu goddess that was was once on sale at Sotheby’s auction house in London is being returned to the country after decades. The statue, which depicts a goat-headed deity, was located in October this year by Christopher Marinello, according to a CNN report. Marinello is a lawyer and founder of Art Recovery International, a company that specializes in recovering stolen, looted, and missing works of art. According to Marinello, he came across the statue when a person in the UK asked his firm to assist with sales of some item in her home that included the statue. The person, whose identity has not been revealed, had no video that the statue was stolen and cooperated when a red flag was raised.

Marinello then got in touch with Vijay Kumar, co-founder of the India Pride Project, a nonprofit that is dedicated to recovering looted cultural objects across India. Kumar confirmed that the statue was indeed stolen from India, adding that it is part of a larger collection of yogini figures that went missing from the village of Lokhari in Uttar Pradesh between about 1978 and 1982.

Advertisement

>Also Read: Maa Annapurna Idol Stolen 100 Years Ago Found in Canada, to be Given Back to UP Govt

Kumar told CNN that he first came across an image of the statue in Peter Watson’s book ‘Sotheby’s: The Inside Story’, which is based on a five-year-long investigation that revealed how prestigious auction houses allegedly facilitated the smuggling and sale of objects known to have been looted from shrines. Kumar added that further research revealed that the statue was listed for sale in a Sotheby’s catalogue in 1988.

Jaspreet Singh Sukhija, the First Secretary for Trade at the High Commission of India told CNN, “We got in touch with Vijay and Christopher a couple of months back and then High Commission of India vigorously pursued the restitution of the Yogini with all out efforts made by the High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom and Deputy High Commissioner to get the formalities done." Sukhija added that the statue will be soon sent to India.

Without addressing this particular statue, Sotheby’s talked about its high standards in the industry. It told CNN in a statement, “This episode relates to something that allegedly occurred almost quarter of a century ago. Sotheby’s adheres to the highest standards in the industry, supported by a world-class compliance team, who work closely with outside authorities to ensure that we operate to the highest level of business integrity."

Advertisement

(With inputs from CNN)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.